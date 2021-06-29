Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.88, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KDP was $34.88, representing a -6.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.11 and a 30.81% increase over the 52 week low of $26.67.

KDP is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). KDP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.05. Zacks Investment Research reports KDP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.39%, compared to an industry average of 26.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KDP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KDP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (KDP)

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (KDP)

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (KDP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBJ with an increase of 11.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KDP at 4.8%.

