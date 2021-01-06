Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that KDP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KDP was $31.64, representing a -1.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.24 and a 66.68% increase over the 52 week low of $18.98.

KDP is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). KDP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports KDP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.06%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KDP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KDP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSL with an increase of 13.91% over the last 100 days. PBJ has the highest percent weighting of KDP at 5.15%.

