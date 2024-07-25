Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $515 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $503 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $618 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $3.922 billion from $3.789 billion last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

