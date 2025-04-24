Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $517 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $454 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $568 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $3.635 billion from $3.468 billion last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $517 Mln. vs. $454 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $3.635 Bln vs. $3.468 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.