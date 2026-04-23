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Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Profit Retreats In Q1

April 23, 2026 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $270 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $517 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $534 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $3.976 billion from $3.635 billion last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $270 Mln. vs. $517 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $3.976 Bln vs. $3.635 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 25.9 B To $ 26.4 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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