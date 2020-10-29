Keurig Dr Pepper Expects FY20 Results At Higher End Of Guidance - Quick Facts

Markets
Keurig Dr Pepper Expects FY20 Results At Higher End Of Guidance

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) said it now expects adjusted earnings and net sales growth for the full-year 2020 at the high end of its previous guidance range.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects at the high end of the guidance for adjusted earnings per share growth of 13 to 15 percent to a range of $1.38 to $1.40 on constant currency net sales growth in the range of 3 to 4 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.40 per share on revenue growth of 3.2 percent to $11.47 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

