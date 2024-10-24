Keurig Dr Pepper Expands with GHOST Lifestyle Acquisition

Keurig Dr Pepper ( (KDP) ) has issued an update.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is set to acquire a 60% stake in GHOST Lifestyle LLC, a fast-growing energy drink and lifestyle brand, with plans to buy the remaining 40% by 2028. This strategic move aims to bolster KDP’s presence in the energy drink market, leveraging GHOST’s unique identity and consumer appeal to accelerate growth. The acquisition, valued at approximately $990 million, underscores KDP’s commitment to expanding into consumer-preferred segments, with GHOST continuing to operate under its current leadership.

