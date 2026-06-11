Keurig Dr Pepper Expands Beverage Reach Through Dog Haus Partnership

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP has partnered with Dog Haus, creating a comprehensive beverage platform that goes well beyond a standard fountain drink agreement. The initiative is designed to enhance how customers discover and experience beverages across dine-in, takeout and delivery channels.



As part of the deal, Dog Haus becomes the first restaurant chain to exclusively utilize Keurig Dr Pepper’s entire beverage portfolio, spanning fountain drinks, packaged beverages, coffee, energy drinks and bar offerings. The program features a mix of well-known national brands, including Dr Pepper, 7UP, Sunkist, Hawaiian Punch and IBC Root Beer, alongside regional favorites such as Big Red, Squirt, Sun Drop and Canada Dry, depending on the market. This alliance brings an innovative approach to beverages, offering guests greater variety, enhanced flexibility and a more memorable dining experience.



The new beverage ecosystem is intended to create more opportunities for customers to explore the menu, discover new favorites and make repeat visits. In select markets, customers will have access to premium glass-bottled beverages, including Dr Pepper, Squirt, 7UP, IBC Root Beer and Big Red. Some of these brands will also be featured in specialty cocktails and future beverage innovations at Dog Haus Biergarten locations.

How is KDP Performing Now?

Continued brand strength and pricing actions have been aiding Keurig Dr Pepper’s performance for a while. KDP’s consumer-centric innovation model, portfolio expansion into high-growth categories and robust route-to-market capabilities are encouraging. It has been experiencing strong market share gains across categories for a while now. Momentum in the company’s Refreshment Beverages segment acts as a tailwind.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s consistent execution, resilient brand portfolio and clear strategic direction appear encouraging. Momentum in the Refreshment Beverages segment, driven by strength in carbonated soft drinks, energy and sports hydration, continues to support top-line expansion through innovation, pricing discipline and effective in-market activation. Shares of this energy drinks and alternative beverages’ marketer have appreciated 16.4% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 4.1% growth.



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Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF, which is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chefs' Warehouse current financial-year sales indicates growth of 8.3% from the prior-year level. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



Nomad Foods Limited NOMD, which manufactures and distributes frozen foods, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year sales is expected to rise 0.5% from the year-ago reported figure. NOMD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.



Medifast, Inc. MED, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically-proven healthy living products and programs, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MED delivered an average earnings surprise of 65.5% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medifast’s current financial-year sales indicates a decline of 26% from the year-ago number.

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The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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