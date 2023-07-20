Keurig Dr Pepper Enters Deals For Distribution Of La Colombe Coffee, Licensing Of K-Cup Coffee Pods

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) and La Colombe announced a partnership, including a long-term sales and distribution agreement for La Colombe ready-to-drink coffee and a long-term licensing, manufacturing and distribution agreement for La Colombe branded K-Cup coffee pods. La Colombe is an independent coffee roaster which owns and operates 32 cafés across Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, and Washington, D.C. The transition of La Colombe ready-to-drink coffee distribution to KDP will begin in late 2023, while the launch of La Colombe branded K-Cup pods will occur during 2024.

Keurig Dr Pepper will make a cash investment in La Colombe of $300 million, in exchange for a 33% ownership stake in the company.

Keurig Dr Pepper expects the partnership to be modestly accretive on a full-year basis, beginning in the back half of 2024.

