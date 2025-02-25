KEURIG DR PEPPER Earnings Results: $KDP Reports Quarterly Earnings

KEURIG DR PEPPER ($KDP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.58 per share, beating estimates of $0.58 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $4,070,000,000, beating estimates of $4,061,080,295 by $8,919,705.

KEURIG DR PEPPER Insider Trading Activity

KEURIG DR PEPPER insiders have traded $KDP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEVCO B.V. JAB has made 1 purchase buying 3,619,600 shares for an estimated $120,677,464 and 1 sale selling 69,000,000 shares for an estimated $2,252,850,000.

KEURIG DR PEPPER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 427 institutional investors add shares of KEURIG DR PEPPER stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

