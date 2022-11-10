US Markets
KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper CEO resigns after code of conduct violation

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW YATES

November 10, 2022 — 09:44 am EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Adds executive comment from company statement

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP.O said on Thursday Chief Executive Ozan Dokmecioglu has resigned from his role on account of violations of the soda maker's code of conduct.

The company said it has reappointed former CEO Bob Gamgort, who is currently the executive chairman.

Dokmecioglu, who had succeeded Gamgort in April, agreed to resign due to violations that were not related to strategy, operations or financial reporting.

The company's code of conduct "is built on a foundation of ethics, integrity and personal responsibility", said Paul Michaels, lead director of the board. Every employee is accountable for knowing and following the code, he added.

Keurig did not offer any comment beyond the statement when Reuters reached out to seek more details on the violations.

Prior to taking the top roleat Keurig, Dokmecioglu was its finance chief.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Devika Syamnath)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KDP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.