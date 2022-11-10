Keurig Dr Pepper CEO resigns after code of conduct violation

Adds executive comment from company statement

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP.O said on Thursday Chief Executive Ozan Dokmecioglu has resigned from his role on account of violations of the soda maker's code of conduct.

The company said it has reappointed former CEO Bob Gamgort, who is currently the executive chairman.

Dokmecioglu, who had succeeded Gamgort in April, agreed to resign due to violations that were not related to strategy, operations or financial reporting.

The company's code of conduct "is built on a foundation of ethics, integrity and personal responsibility", said Paul Michaels, lead director of the board. Every employee is accountable for knowing and following the code, he added.

Keurig did not offer any comment beyond the statement when Reuters reached out to seek more details on the violations.

Prior to taking the top roleat Keurig, Dokmecioglu was its finance chief.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Devika Syamnath)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.