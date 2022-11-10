Markets
KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper CEO Ozan Dokmecioglu Resigns; Bob Gamgort Reappointed As CEO

November 10, 2022 — 08:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) announced the resignation of Ozan Dokmecioglu as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board. He agreed to resign due to violations of the company's Code of Conduct that were unrelated to strategy, operations or financial reporting, the company stated.

The company's Board reappointed Bob Gamgort, current Executive Chairman and former CEO, to the role of CEO, in addition to continuing as Chairman.

"Keurig Dr Pepper's Code of Conduct is built on a foundation of ethics, integrity and personal responsibility. Every employee, without exception, is accountable for knowing and following the Code," said Paul Michaels, Lead Director of the KDP Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KDP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.