Keurig Dr Pepper Backs FY21 Earnings Growth View, Lifts Sales Forecast - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While announcing higher third-quarter results, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) on Thursday reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share growth in the range of 13 percent to 15 percent.

The company also raised its 2021 guidance for constant currency net sales growth to a range of 6 percent to 7 percent, from the previous view of 4 percent to 6 percent.

Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort stated, "KDP delivered another strong quarter, as we successfully navigated a challenging macro environment marked by inflation, supply chain disruptions and a tight labor market. For the first six months of 2021, we delivered 9 percent revenue growth and nearly 15 percent Adjusted diluted EPS growth. Notwithstanding the expectation for ongoing challenges to persist for some time, we are confident in our strengthened top-line outlook and plan to reinvest any profit upside back into the business."

The company further said its commitment to achieve three-year merger targets ending this year remains unchanged.

