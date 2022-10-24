Keurig Dr Pepper Appoints Sudhanshu Priyadarshi As CFO

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) announced Monday the appointment of Sudhanshu Priyadarshi to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective Nov. 14, 2022. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Ozan Dokmecioglu and lead the Company's Finance and Information Technology organizations.

Priyadarshi is a seasoned global finance, strategy and operations executive, with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the food & beverage, retail, pharmaceutical and logistics industries. He has spent the majority of his career at multi-national CPG and retail companies, namely PepsiCo and Walmart.

Priyadarshi was most recently CFO at Vista Outdoor Inc. He started his career at PepsiCo, where he spent 14 years in financial and corporate strategy roles, including as CFO of Global R&D & PepsiCo Global Nutrition Platforms.

Following PepsiCo, he moved to Cipla, where he was Global Chief Operating Officer. He then joined Walmart, serving as Vice President of Finance and Strategy for its General Merchandise and Softlines division, and then Vice President of Finance for the growing U.S. ecommerce business. He left Walmart to become CFO of Flexport, a worldwide provider of logistics solutions.

