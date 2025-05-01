Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 75 Mln Shares At $33.45/shr

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) announced the pricing of its registered public offering of 75 million shares through a secondary offering by a subsidiary of JAB Holding Company, at a price to the public of $33.45 per share.

Upon the completion of the offering, JAB will beneficially own about 4.4% of KDP's outstanding common stock. The remaining shares beneficially owned by JAB will be subject to a 60-day lock-up agreement with the underwriter.

J.P. Morgan is acting as the underwriter for the secondary offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.