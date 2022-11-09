Markets
KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces $50 Mln Investment In Athletic Brewing

November 09, 2022 — 08:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), a beverage and coffeemaker, on Wednesday announced a minority stake in Athletic Brewing Company, a non-alcoholic craft beer maker, by investing $50 million.

This allows KDP to have a member in the company's Board, and move forward with rapidly growing beverage categories, following its acquisition of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktail brand Atypique.

KDP Executive Chairman Bob Gamgort, said: "Athletic Brewing is a winning brand in a rapidly growing beverage segment. Our investment reflects our interest and ability to move into exciting white spaces, including in the blurring of the alcoholic and non-alcoholic categories."

