Keurig Dr Pepper to acquire energy drink maker Ghost for over $1B, WSJ reports

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is set to buy energy drink maker Ghost for over $1B, The Wall Street Journal’s Lauren Thomas reports, citing people familiar with the matter, who add that the deal is expected to be announced later Thursday morning when Keurig is set to report its quarterly results. Under the terms of the agreement, Keurig is expected to make an initial cash investment of about $990M in exchange for a 60% ownership stake in Ghost, and would acquire the remaining 40% stake in 2028, the people say. Publicly traded companies in the energy drink space include Monster Beverage (MNST) and Celsius Holdings (CELH).

