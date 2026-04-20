Is Keudell/Morrison's $3.4 Million Trim of FLXR a Signal -- or Just Smart Rebalancing?

Key Points

Keudell Morrison sold 84,620 shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter of 2026; the estimated transaction value was $3.4 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The transaction represented a 0.68% change in fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-sale holding: 1,100,368 shares valued at $43.2 million (as of the latest 13F filing).

The position now accounts for 8.8% of 13F AUM, making it the fund's second-largest holding by value.

10 stocks we like better than Tcw ETF Trust - Tcw Flexible Income ETF ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 20, 2026, Keudell/Morrison Wealth Management sold 84,620 shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR) during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.4 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter.

What else to know

After this sale, FLXR represents 8.8% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management -- making it the second-largest position by value.

Top five holdings post-filing: NYSEMKT:SCHD: $47.0 million (9.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:FLXR: $43.2 million (8.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFAC: $27.1 million (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:VWOB: $23.8 million (4.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT:FNDF: $21.4 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of April 20, 2026, FLXR shares were priced at $39.43, up roughly 7.6% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by about 27 percentage points

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.9 billion Expense ratio 0.40% Dividend yield 5.64% 1-year total return 7.55%

ETF snapshot

TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) seeks a high level of current income with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation through a flexible, actively managed fixed income strategy. Structured as an exchange-traded fund listed on the NYSE, it targets institutional and individual investors seeking diversified fixed income exposure.

What this transaction means for investors

At first glance, Keudell/Morrison trimming roughly $3.4 million worth of FLXR shares might seem meaningful -- but context, as always, matters. Even after the sale, FLXR remains the fund's second-largest holding by value, with more than 1.1 million shares worth $43.2 million. Only SCHD, at $47.0 million, commands a larger slice of the portfolio. Keudell/Morrison isn’t walking away from this position -- they’re simply making a measured adjustment to what is still a core holding.

The performance backdrop helps explain the trim. FLXR has gained 7.6% over the past year -- respectable for a fixed income fund -- but that trails the S&P 500 by 27 percentage points. For a wealth manager balancing other growth-oriented equity positions (like SCHD) against income-generating fixed income exposure, pulling back slightly on a bond-focused ETF that's lagging equities by a wide margin looks like routine rebalancing -- right-sizing a position that may have drifted beyond its target weight.

It's also worth noting that FLXR still yields around 5.6% annually, providing meaningful income in an environment where many equity names offer little to no dividend. For income-focused investors who already own FLXR or are considering it, the fund's remaining position as Keudell/Morrison's second-biggest holding is arguably a more important signal than the fact that they trimmed it slightly.

The bottom line: institutional sales like this one are common portfolio housekeeping -- and when the seller still holds $43 million worth of the same fund, it's hard to read it as anything but that.

Should you buy stock in Tcw ETF Trust - Tcw Flexible Income ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Tcw ETF Trust - Tcw Flexible Income ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tcw ETF Trust - Tcw Flexible Income ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 20, 2026.

Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.