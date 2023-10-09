News & Insights

Ketel One owner offers $285 mln for Dutch gin maker Lucas Bols

October 09, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The maker of Ketel One vodka has launched a management-backed offer to buy Dutch gin and spirits maker Lucas Bols BOLS.AS for 269.5 million euros ($284.51 million), the companies said on Monday.

The Nolet Group, also of the Netherlands, said it has agreed to offer 18 euros in cash per share for Bols, a 76% premium to Bols' closing price on Oct. 6 of 10.20 euros.

Bols is the maker of Bols gins, passion-fruit drink Passoã, and Galliano liqueur. Family-owned Nolet makes Ketel One and Nolet's Gin.

"This will create a Dutch champion in the global spirits and cocktail market and preserve valuable heritage and growth potential for the long term," they said.

($1 = 0.9472 euros)

