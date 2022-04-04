US Markets

Ketanji Brown Jackson headed to U.S. Senate confirmation to Supreme Court this week

Contributor
Richard Cowan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said he will schedule a final vote later this week on President Joe Biden's nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be a Supreme Court justice.

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said he will schedule a final vote later this week on President Joe Biden's nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be a Supreme Court justice.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Schumer, a Democrat, said he will "set in motion a process that will set up a final confirmation vote by the end of this week."

(Reporting by Richard Cowan)

((Richard.Cowan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: richard.cowan@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8391; Reuters Messaging; richard.cowan.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular