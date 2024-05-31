News & Insights

Kestrel Partners Adjusts Stake in Pulsar Group

May 31, 2024

Access Intelligence (GB:PULS) has released an update.

In a recent major holdings notification, Kestrel Partners LLP reported a change in their position in Pulsar Group PLC, with the total voting rights now standing at 27.95% as of May 28, 2024. The notification indicated both an acquisition and disposal of voting rights and financial instruments, leading to a slight decrease from the previous notification of 28.07%. The voting rights are held indirectly through various entities, including Bank of New York Nominees Ltd and Northern Trust AVFC, under Kestrel Partners LLP’s management.

