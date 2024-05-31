Kestrel Partners Adjusts Stake in Pulsar Group

Access Intelligence (GB:PULS) has released an update.

In a recent major holdings notification, Kestrel Partners LLP reported a change in their position in Pulsar Group PLC, with the total voting rights now standing at 27.95% as of May 28, 2024. The notification indicated both an acquisition and disposal of voting rights and financial instruments, leading to a slight decrease from the previous notification of 28.07%. The voting rights are held indirectly through various entities, including Bank of New York Nominees Ltd and Northern Trust AVFC, under Kestrel Partners LLP’s management.

For further insights into GB:PULS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.