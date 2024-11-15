News & Insights

Kestrel Partners Adjusts Stake in Ingenta PLC

November 15, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Ingenta (GB:ING) has released an update.

Kestrel Partners LLP has adjusted its stake in Ingenta PLC, now holding 21.46% of the voting rights after a recent transaction. This change, down from a previous position of 22.45%, reflects Kestrel’s strategic management of its investment in the company. Such moves are closely watched by investors as they can signal potential shifts in company control or strategic direction.

