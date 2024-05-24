News & Insights

Kestrel Partners Acquires Significant Stake in System1

May 24, 2024 — 05:53 am EDT

System1 (GB:SYS1) has released an update.

System1 Group PLC has reported a major holding notification on May 24, 2024, revealing that Kestrel Partners LLP now holds 5.32% of the company’s voting rights. This change in ownership reflects the acquisition of 674,000 voting rights and is a significant event for stakeholders in the financial market. The transaction, crossing the notifiable threshold, underscores the evolving shareholder landscape for System1 Group PLC.

