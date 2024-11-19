News & Insights

Kestrel Gold’s Partner Expands Drilling Efforts

November 19, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Kestrel Gold (TSE:KGC) has released an update.

Kestrel Gold’s partner, Centerra Gold, is advancing its drilling efforts at the QCM gold property in British Columbia, aiming to secure a 75% stake by meeting specific financial and drilling milestones. The ongoing drilling program has completed six holes, with results pending, and an application for a permit to expand exploration has been submitted.

