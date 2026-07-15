BioTech
KMTS

Kestra Secures $200M Non-Dilutive Financial To Strengthen Balance Sheet And Fuel Growth

July 15, 2026 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (KMTS) announced it has entered into a five-year term loan facility with funds managed by Pharmakon Advisors, LP, securing up to $200 million in non-dilutive financing.

The financing includes a $75 million tranche funded at closing, part of which retired Kestra's existing $45 million term loan and covered fees and expenses. Additional tranches include $25 million available through July 2027, $50 million available through June 2028 contingent on generating $150 million in trailing 12-months revenue, and a $50 million uncommitted tranche for acquisitions subject to Pharmakon's consent.

The loan provides 48 months of interest-only payments, extendable by 12 months upon meeting revenue milestones, with interest set at the 3-month SOFR plus 5.5%, subject to a 3.25% floor.

Kestra reported $262 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of April 30, 2026. Including unused availability under the new facility, total liquidity stands at approximately $357 million.

CEO Brian Webster stated the financing strengthens Kestra's balance sheet, lowers its cost of capital, and provides flexibility to invest in growth strategies aimed at delivering durable, best-in-class expansion.

Armentum Partners acted as financial advisor, and details of the agreement will be filed with the SEC in a Form 8-K.

KMTS has traded between $13.25 and $30.00 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $24.18, down 2.34%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KMTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.