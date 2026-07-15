Kestra Secures $200M Non-Dilutive Financial To Strengthen Balance Sheet And Fuel Growth

(RTTNews) - Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (KMTS) announced it has entered into a five-year term loan facility with funds managed by Pharmakon Advisors, LP, securing up to $200 million in non-dilutive financing.

The financing includes a $75 million tranche funded at closing, part of which retired Kestra's existing $45 million term loan and covered fees and expenses. Additional tranches include $25 million available through July 2027, $50 million available through June 2028 contingent on generating $150 million in trailing 12-months revenue, and a $50 million uncommitted tranche for acquisitions subject to Pharmakon's consent.

The loan provides 48 months of interest-only payments, extendable by 12 months upon meeting revenue milestones, with interest set at the 3-month SOFR plus 5.5%, subject to a 3.25% floor.

Kestra reported $262 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of April 30, 2026. Including unused availability under the new facility, total liquidity stands at approximately $357 million.

CEO Brian Webster stated the financing strengthens Kestra's balance sheet, lowers its cost of capital, and provides flexibility to invest in growth strategies aimed at delivering durable, best-in-class expansion.

Armentum Partners acted as financial advisor, and details of the agreement will be filed with the SEC in a Form 8-K.

KMTS has traded between $13.25 and $30.00 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $24.18, down 2.34%.

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