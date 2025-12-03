Kestra Prices Upsized Primary Public Offering Of Common Shares At $23 Each

(RTTNews) - Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (KMTS) has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 6 million common shares at $23.00 each.

This offering, led by bookrunners BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, is expected to close on or about December 4, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $138 million.

The company has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Kestra stated that the net proceeds will be used to advance its portfolio of wearable medical devices and digital healthcare solutions, expand commercialization efforts, invest in technology development, and support working capital.

The preliminary financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 ended October 31, 2025, were reported yesterday.

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 is expected to be $22.2 million to $22.6 million, an increase of 52% at the midpoint compared to $14.7 million in the prior year period. Loss from operations is expected to be $31.6 to $32.0 million compared to $19.1 million in the prior year period.

KMTS closed yesterday's trading at $23.01, down 6.80%, but rose to $23.05, up 0.17%, in the overnight trading session. Trading volume came in at roughly 459k shares versus an average volume of 272k shares. Over the past 12 months, the stock has traded between $13.25 and $30.

