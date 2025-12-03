BioTech
KMTS

Kestra Prices Upsized Primary Public Offering Of Common Shares At $23 Each

December 03, 2025 — 02:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (KMTS) has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 6 million common shares at $23.00 each.

This offering, led by bookrunners BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, is expected to close on or about December 4, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $138 million.

The company has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Kestra stated that the net proceeds will be used to advance its portfolio of wearable medical devices and digital healthcare solutions, expand commercialization efforts, invest in technology development, and support working capital.

The preliminary financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 ended October 31, 2025, were reported yesterday.

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 is expected to be $22.2 million to $22.6 million, an increase of 52% at the midpoint compared to $14.7 million in the prior year period. Loss from operations is expected to be $31.6 to $32.0 million compared to $19.1 million in the prior year period.

KMTS closed yesterday's trading at $23.01, down 6.80%, but rose to $23.05, up 0.17%, in the overnight trading session. Trading volume came in at roughly 459k shares versus an average volume of 272k shares. Over the past 12 months, the stock has traded between $13.25 and $30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KMTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.