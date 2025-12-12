BioTech
Kestra Medical's Q2 Revenue Jumps 53%; Lifts FY26 Revenue Guidance Again

December 12, 2025 — 06:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 ended October 31, 2025, reporting strong revenue growth but wider GAAP losses compared to the prior year period.

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 rose to $22.6 million, up 53% from $14.7 million in Q2 2025.

Gross profit increased to $11.4 million, compared to $5.8 million in the prior year period. Gross margin expanded to 50.6%, up from 39.6% in Q2 fiscal 2025.

GAAP operating expenses were $43.2 million, including $1.0 million of non-recurring costs, compared to $25.0 million in the prior year.

Excluding non-recurring costs and share-based compensation expense, operating expenses were $33.5 million, versus $23.8 million in Q2 fiscal 2025.

GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss widened to $32.8 million, compared to $20.6 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $19.7 million, compared to a loss of $16.1 million in Q2 fiscal 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $175 million as of October 31, 2025. This balance does not include the $148 million of net proceeds received from an underwritten public offering of 6.9 million common shares, which closed on December 4, 2025.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Kestra has raised its revenue guidance for the third time, now projecting $91 million. The company initially guided to $85 million, later revised to $88 million, and the latest update reflects a 52% increase over fiscal 2025 revenue of $59.8 million.

KMTS has traded in a range of $13.25 to $30.00. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $24.91, up 1.59%.

