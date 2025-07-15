Kestra Medical Technologies Reports Strong Q4 and FY25 Financial Results, Projects Continued Growth for FY26

Kestra Medical Technologies reports significant revenue growth of 115% for FY25 and optimistic FY26 projections of $85 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. reported significant financial growth in its fourth quarter and fiscal year ending April 30, 2025, with Q4 revenue reaching $17.2 million, a 71% increase year-over-year, and total fiscal revenue at $59.8 million, up 115% from the previous year. The company achieved a gross margin improvement to 44.3% in Q4 and 40.5% for the fiscal year, up from 13.9% and 1.3%, respectively. The strong revenue growth was driven by increased prescriptions for its ASSURE® cardiac recovery system and effective revenue cycle management. Nonetheless, Kestra reported a GAAP net loss of $51.1 million for Q4 and $113.8 million for FY25, attributed in part to higher operating expenses related to its IPO and commercial expansion. Looking ahead, Kestra projects a revenue increase to $85 million for fiscal year 2026, reflecting continued confidence in market expansion and product demand.

Potential Positives

Revenue for Q4 FY25 was $17.2 million, representing a significant 71% increase compared to the prior year period.

Total revenue for FY25 reached $59.8 million, up 115% from FY24, showcasing strong year-over-year growth.

The company achieved a gross margin of 44.3% in Q4 FY25, improving substantially from 13.9% in the prior year period.

Kestra anticipates FY26 revenue guidance of $85 million, which indicates a projected growth of 42% compared to FY25.

Potential Negatives

GAAP net loss increased significantly to $51.1 million in Q4 FY25 from $22.3 million in the prior year, indicating worsening profitability despite revenue growth.

Total GAAP operating expenses rose sharply to $55.8 million in Q4 FY25 from $21.7 million in the prior year period, raising concerns about cost management.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $20.3 million in Q4 FY25, worsening from a loss of $16.5 million in the prior year, suggests a deterioration in underlying business performance.

FAQ

What were Kestra Medical Technologies' Q4 FY25 revenue figures?

Kestra reported $17.2 million in revenue for Q4 FY25, a 71% increase from the previous year.

How much did Kestra's revenue grow in FY25?

Kestra's revenue for FY25 was $59.8 million, representing a 115% increase compared to FY24.

What is the revenue guidance for FY26?

Kestra expects to generate $85 million in revenue for FY26, a 42% increase over FY25.

What are the gross margins reported by Kestra?

Gross margin in Q4 FY25 was 44.3%, an increase from 13.9% in the prior year.

How many prescriptions were written for the ASSURE® system?

In Q4 FY25, 3,903 prescriptions were written for the ASSURE® system, a 43% increase year-over-year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KMTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KMTS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/31/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KMTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KMTS forecast page.

$KMTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMTS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $KMTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $23.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Mike Polark from Wolfe Research set a target price of $29.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $28.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Rick Wise from Stifel set a target price of $28.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $27.0 on 03/31/2025

Full Release



KIRKLAND, Wash., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2025.







Financial Highlights









Reported revenue of $17.2 million in Q4 FY25, an increase of 71% compared to the prior year period.



Reported revenue of $17.2 million in Q4 FY25, an increase of 71% compared to the prior year period.



Reported revenue of $59.8 million in FY25, an increase of 115% compared to FY24.



Reported revenue of $59.8 million in FY25, an increase of 115% compared to FY24.



Generated gross margin of 44.3% in Q4 FY25 compared to 13.9% in the prior year period.



Generated gross margin of 44.3% in Q4 FY25 compared to 13.9% in the prior year period.



Generated gross margin of 40.5% in FY25 compared to 1.3% in FY24.



Generated gross margin of 40.5% in FY25 compared to 1.3% in FY24.



Initiated FY26 revenue guidance of $85 million, an increase of 42% compared to FY25.















“We capped an exciting year for Kestra with a very strong finish to our fiscal 2025. This quarter’s financial results reflect accelerating demand for our best-in-class cardiac recovery system as we continue to benefit from heightened prescriber awareness and the overwhelmingly positive experience patients are having with the ASSURE



®



system,” said Brian Webster, President and CEO. “In addition to our commercial execution, we are encouraged by the meaningful improvement in our gross margin, a result of the attractive unit economics and positive leverage inherent in our business model.”





Mr. Webster continued, “In fiscal year 2025, the ASSURE



®



system protected thousands of patients from sudden cardiac arrest, a testament to the dedication of our mission-driven team. We also made progress on several key operational objectives, including significant growth of our commercial organization and planned enhancements to our revenue cycle capabilities. We remain confident that our commitment to innovation and intense focus on prescriber and patient support will drive market expansion and advance Kestra’s pursuit of market leadership.”







Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results









Total revenue was $17.2 million in Q4, an increase of 71% compared to the prior year period.





3,903 prescriptions were written for the ASSURE



®



system in Q4, an increase of 43% compared to the prior year period.





Revenue growth was driven by a higher share of wallet with existing customers and activation of new accounts. Revenue also benefited from a higher mix of in-network patients and improvements in revenue cycle management capabilities.







Total revenue was $17.2 million in Q4, an increase of 71% compared to the prior year period.



Gross profit was $7.6 million in Q4 compared to $1.4 million in the prior year period.





Gross margin expanded to 44.3% in Q4 compared to 13.9% in the prior year period, driven by volume leverage and a higher mix of in-network patients.







Gross profit was $7.6 million in Q4 compared to $1.4 million in the prior year period.



GAAP operating expenses were $55.8 million in Q4 and included $22.3 million of share-based compensation expense and $3.8 million of professional services expenses related to the company’s IPO. GAAP operating expenses were $21.7 million in the prior year period.





As a result of the company’s IPO in March, share-based compensation expense in Q4 included one-time impacts from the accelerated vesting of incentive units and the issuance of stock options to Kestra team members.





Excluding share-based compensation and professional services expenses related to the IPO, operating expenses were $29.7 million in Q4 compared to $21.4 million in the prior year period. The increase was attributable to growth in expenses related to commercial and revenue cycle resources.







GAAP operating expenses were $55.8 million in Q4 and included $22.3 million of share-based compensation expense and $3.8 million of professional services expenses related to the company’s IPO. GAAP operating expenses were $21.7 million in the prior year period.



GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss was $51.1 million in Q4 compared to GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $22.3 million in the prior year period.





Adjusted EBITDA



*



loss was $20.3 million in Q4 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $16.5 million in the prior year period.







GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss was $51.1 million in Q4 compared to GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $22.3 million in the prior year period.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $237.6 million as of April 30, 2025.

















Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results









Total revenue was $59.8 million in FY25, an increase of 115% compared to FY24.





13,193 prescriptions were written for the ASSURE



®



system in FY25, an increase of 72% compared to FY24.







Total revenue was $59.8 million in FY25, an increase of 115% compared to FY24.



Gross profit was $24.2 million in FY25 compared to $0.4 million in FY24.





Gross margin expanded to 40.5% in FY25 compared to 1.3% in FY24.







Gross profit was $24.2 million in FY25 compared to $0.4 million in FY24.



GAAP operating expenses were $130.6 million in FY25 compared to $85.4 million in FY24.





Excluding share-based compensation and professional services expenses related to the IPO, operating expenses were $100.6 million in FY25 compared to $83.9 million in FY24.







GAAP operating expenses were $130.6 million in FY25 compared to $85.4 million in FY24.



GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss was $113.8 million in FY25 compared to GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $94.1 million in FY24.





Adjusted EBITDA



*



loss was $68.4 million in FY25 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $72.0 million in FY24.







GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss was $113.8 million in FY25 compared to GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $94.1 million in FY24.







*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this press release.









Fiscal Year 2026 Revenue Guidance







Kestra expects revenue of $85 million in FY26, an increase of 42% compared to FY25.







Webcast and Conference Call







Kestra will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the “Events” section of the investor relations



website



.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release contains certain financial information that is not presented in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Adjusted EBITDA. The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to Kestra’s financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.





Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as net income (loss), as adjusted to exclude other income/expense (including interest), income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, and expenses related to Kestra’s initial public offering, is presented because management believes it allows investors to view the Company’s performance in a manner similar to the method used by management to evaluate the Company’s performance for both strategic and annual operating planning. Management believes that in order to properly understand short-term and long-term financial trends, it is helpful for investors to understand the impact of the items excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to considering the Company’s GAAP financial measures. The excluded items vary in frequency and/or impact on our results of operations and management believes that the excluded items are not reflective of our ongoing core business operations and financial condition. Excluding such items allows investors and analysts to compare our operating performance to other companies in our industry and to compare our period-over-period results.





The non-GAAP financial measures used by Kestra may not be the same or calculated in the same manner as those used and calculated by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Kestra’s financial results prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA reported in this press release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA” later in this release. Within the accompanying financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers.







Forward-Looking Statements







Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this press release is as of July 15, 2025. Statements in this press release and on the related teleconference that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about, among other topics, our anticipated operating and financial performance, including financial guidance and projections; business plans, strategy, goals and prospects; and expectations for our products. Given their forward-looking nature, these statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions, and we cannot ensure that any outcome expressed in these forward-looking statements will be realized in whole or in part. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use future dates or use words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “ongoing,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “assume,” “target,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” “aim,” “seek,” “potential,” “hope” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Kestra’s financial guidance is based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past results and future plans and projected future results are the following: risks related to our limited operating history and history of net losses; our ability to successfully achieve substantial market adoption of our products; competitive pressures; our ability to adapt our manufacturing and production capacities to evolving patterns of demand, governmental actions and customer trends; product defects or complaints and related liability; our ability to obtain and maintain adequate coverage and reimbursement levels for our products; our ability to comply with changing laws and regulatory requirements and resulting costs; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 and other filings filed or to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025. These filings, when made, are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at



https://investors.kestramedical.com/



and on the SEC’s website at



https://sec.gov/



.







About Kestra







Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit



www.kestramedical.com



.



















KESTRA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS























(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











(unaudited)

























April 30,





















2025

















2024













































Assets































Current assets





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





237,595













$





8,249













Accounts receivable, net









8,081

















1,998













Disposable medical equipment supplies









6,572

















3,290













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









3,080

















1,370













Total current assets









255,328

















14,907









































Right-of-use assets









2,078

















2,286













Deposits









2,021

















1,710













Restricted cash









334

















334













Property and equipment, net









34,830

















26,105













Other long-term assets









1,153

















607













Total assets





$





295,744













$





45,949











































Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit)































Current liabilities





























Accounts payable





$





23,961













$





23,892













Accrued liabilities









13,829

















9,079













Operating lease liabilities, current portion









187

















—













Total current liabilities









37,977

















32,971









































Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion









3,026

















2,633













Warrant liabilities









8,097

















—













Other long-term liabilities









140

















76













Long-term debt, net









41,098

















42,536













Total liabilities









90,338

















78,216









































Commitments and contingencies

























































Redeemable preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 0 and 5,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025 and April 30, 2024, respectively; 0 and 177,110 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and April 30, 2024, respectively









—

















177,110









































Shareholders’ equity (deficit)

























































Common stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2024; 105,808 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2024









—

















1













Common shares, $1.00 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025; 51,348,656 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025









51,349

















—













Additional paid-in capital









674,306

















197,057













Accumulated deficit









(520,249





)













(406,435





)









Total shareholders’ equity (deficit)









205,406

















(209,377





)









Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficit)





$





295,744













$





45,949































KESTRA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS























(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended April 30,

















Year Ended April 30,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024



































































Revenue





$





17,233













$





10,054













$





59,815













$





27,814













Cost of revenue









9,600

















8,657

















35,605

















27,452













Gross profit









7,633

















1,397

















24,210

















362













Operating expenses:





















































Research and development









5,386

















3,821

















15,652

















15,490













Selling, general and administrative









50,459

















17,925

















114,936

















69,935













Total operating expenses









55,845

















21,746

















130,588

















85,425













Loss from operations









(48,212





)













(20,349





)













(106,378





)













(85,063





)









Other expense (income):





















































Interest expense









1,760

















1,935

















7,734

















6,230













Interest income









(1,656





)













—

















(3,199





)













—













Other expense









2,693

















27

















2,766

















2,803













Net loss before provision for income taxes









(51,009





)













(22,311





)













(113,679





)













(94,096





)









Provision for income taxes









102

















(27





)













135

















24













Net loss and comprehensive loss









(51,111





)













(22,284





)













(113,814





)













(94,120





)









Less: Undeclared preferred stock dividends









3,291

















1,994

















12,321

















6,721













Net loss attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted





$





(54,402





)









$





(24,278





)









$





(126,135





)









$





(100,841





)





























































Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted





$





(2.21





)









$





(1.22





)









$





(5.13





)









$





(5.07





)









Weighted-average shares of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted









24,583,745

















19,885,382

















24,583,745

















19,885,382































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA























(in thousands)











(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended April 30,

















Year Ended April 30,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024



































































GAAP Net loss and comprehensive loss





$





(51,111





)









$





(22,284





)









$





(113,814





)









$





(94,120





)









Non-GAAP Adjustments:





















































Interest expense









1,760

















1,935

















7,734

















6,230













Interest income









(1,656





)













—

















(3,199





)













—













Other expense









2,693

















27

















2,766

















2,803













Provision for income taxes









102

















(27





)













135

















24













Depreciation expense









1,836

















3,502

















7,968

















11,560













Share-based compensation expense









22,313

















389

















24,271

















1,488













IPO expense









3,809

















—

















5,736

















—













Adjusted EBITDA





$





(20,254





)









$





(16,458





)









$





(68,403





)









$





(72,015





)















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.