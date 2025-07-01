Stocks
Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. to Report Q4 and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on July 15

July 01, 2025 — 08:14 am EDT

Kestra Medical Technologies will report Q4 and fiscal year 2025 results on July 15 and host a conference call.

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results on July 15, 2025. Following the announcement, management will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, accessible via a live and archived webcast in the investor relations section of their website. Participants are advised to register online at least 10 minutes before the call begins. Kestra specializes in wearable medical devices and digital healthcare, aiming to improve patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease through innovative monitoring and therapeutic technologies. More information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

  • The announcement of the upcoming financial results demonstrates transparency and accountability, which can build investor confidence.
  • The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for direct communication between company management and investors, enhancing engagement.
  • Kestra Medical Technologies is maintaining a focus on cardiovascular disease, a significant healthcare area, potentially increasing its market relevance and impact.
  • The mention of intuitive and connected technologies underscores the company’s commitment to innovation in healthcare solutions, which can attract interest from stakeholders and partners.

Potential Negatives

  • The announcement of financial results on July 15 suggests that the company is in a position where it needs to disclose its performance publicly, which may indicate concerns about its financial health or operational challenges in recent quarters.

  • The scheduled conference call may highlight potential issues if the financial results do not meet market expectations, leading to negative investor sentiment.

  • The company's focus on transforming patient outcomes in a highly competitive market could raise concerns about its ability to differentiate itself and achieve sustained growth amidst challenges from established competitors.

When will Kestra Medical announce its Q4 2025 financial results?

Kestra Medical will announce its Q4 2025 financial results on July 15, 2025.

What time is the Kestra Medical conference call?

The conference call will take place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on July 15, 2025.

How can I access the Kestra Medical conference call?

Participants can access the call via a live and archived webcast in the “Events” section of the investor relations website.

Is registration required for the Kestra Medical conference call?

Yes, participants are encouraged to register on the investor relations website at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

What is Kestra Medical Technologies known for?

Kestra Medical is known for its wearable medical devices and technologies aimed at improving outcomes in cardiovascular disease.

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, July 15. Management will host a corresponding conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Events” section of the investor relations

website

. Participants are encouraged to register on the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.




About Kestra



Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit

www.kestramedical.com

.



 



