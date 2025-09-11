Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd (KMTS) reported Loss for first quarter of -$25.83 million

The company's earnings totaled -$25.83 million, or -$0.50 per share. This compares with -$22.27 million, or -$1.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 51.6% to $19.37 million from $12.78 million last year.

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

The company has increased FY26 revenue guidance to $88 million from $85 million.

