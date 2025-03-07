Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. Closes Upsized Initial Public Offering, Raising Approximately $202 Million

Kestra Medical Technologies closed an upsized IPO, raising approximately $202 million by offering 11.8 million shares at $17 each.

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering, raising approximately $202 million by offering 11,882,352 common shares at $17.00 each. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "KMTS" on March 6, 2025. The offering was managed by lead bookrunners BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Piper Sandler, with additional support from Wells Fargo Securities and Stifel. The registration statement for the offering was filed with the SEC and became effective on March 5, 2025. Kestra, focused on improving patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease through innovative wearable medical devices, issued this offering solely by means of a prospectus.

Full Release



KIRKLAND, Wash., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS) (“Kestra”), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, announced today the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 11,882,352 common shares at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. The total gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Kestra, were approximately $202 million. All of the common shares were offered by Kestra. Kestra’s common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 6, 2025, under the ticker symbol "KMTS".





BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Piper Sandler acted as lead bookrunners for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities and Stifel acted as bookrunners and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance acted as co-manager for the offering.





A registration statement relating to the common shares sold in this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on March 5, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by facsimile at 212-902-9316, by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by calling 1-866-471-2526; or Piper Sandler, by email at prospectus@psc.com, or by calling (800) 747-3924.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Kestra







Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected.







Disclaimer







“Wolfe | Nomura Alliance” is the marketing name used by Wolfe Research Securities and Nomura Securities International, Inc. in connection with certain equity capital markets activities conducted jointly by the firms. Both Nomura Securities International, Inc. and WR Securities, LLC are serving as underwriters in the offering described herein. In addition, WR Securities, LLC and certain of its affiliates may provide sales support services, investor feedback, investor education, and/or other independent equity research services in connection with this offering.





INVESTOR CONTACT





Marissa Bych or Webb Campbell





Gilmartin Group LLC







investor.relations@kestramedical.com







MEDIA CONTACT





Rhiannon Pickus





Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd.





Rhiannon.Pickus@kestramedical.com



