Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering at $17.00 per Share

Kestra Medical Technologies announced an upsized IPO of 11.9 million shares at $17, set to trade on Nasdaq.

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd., a company specializing in wearable medical devices and digital healthcare, announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 11,882,352 common shares at $17.00 per share, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 1,782,352 shares. The shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "KMTS" on March 6, 2025, with gross proceeds from the offering expected to reach approximately $202 million, excluding any additional shares purchased by underwriters. The offering is set to close on March 7, 2025, pending customary conditions. BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Piper Sandler are leading the underwriting process. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy securities, and the required registration has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kestra Medical Technologies successfully priced its upsized initial public offering at $17.00 per share, indicating strong investor interest and confidence in the company.

The company is set to raise approximately $202 million in gross proceeds from the offering, providing significant capital to support its growth and innovation in wearable medical devices.

The upcoming listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “KMTS” enhances the company's visibility and credibility within the investment community.

The upsized initial public offering could indicate a need for significant capital, potentially raising concerns about the company's financial stability and its ability to generate sufficient revenue.

The reliance on underwriters for the offering may suggest the company does not have the market traction or investor confidence to undertake the IPO without external support.

The press release does not provide details on the company's operational performance or growth strategy, which could lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the long-term viability of Kestra Medical Technologies.

What is Kestra Medical Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) price?

The initial public offering price is set at $17.00 per share.

When will Kestra's shares begin trading?

Kestra's shares are expected to start trading on March 6, 2025.

How much are the gross proceeds from the IPO?

The gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $202 million, excluding certain expenses.

Who are the underwriters for Kestra's IPO?

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Piper Sandler are acting as lead bookrunners.

What ticker symbol will Kestra's shares trade under?

Kestra's shares will trade under the ticker symbol “KMTS” on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (“Kestra”), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 11,882,352 common shares at a public offering price of $17.00 per share.





In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to 1,782,352 additional common shares from Kestra at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 6, 2025, under the ticker symbol “KMTS.” The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Kestra, are expected to be approximately $202 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional common shares. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 7, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Piper Sandler are acting as lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. Wells Fargo Securities and Stifel are acting as bookrunners and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.





The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by facsimile at 212-902-9316, by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by calling 1-866-471-2526.; or Piper Sandler, by email at prospectus@psc.com, or by calling (800) 747-3924.





A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on March 5, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Kestra







Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected.







“Wolfe | Nomura Alliance” is the marketing name used by Wolfe Research Securities and Nomura Securities International, Inc. in connection with certain equity capital markets activities conducted jointly by the firms. Both Nomura and Wolfe Research Securities are serving as underwriters in the offering described herein. In addition, Wolfe Research Securities may provide sales support services, investor feedback, investor education, and/or other independent equity research services in connection with the offering.







Marissa Bych or Webb Campbell





Gilmartin Group





investor.relations@kestramedical.com



