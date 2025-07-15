KESTRA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $KMTS Reports Quarterly Earnings

KESTRA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES ($KMTS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported earnings of -$2.09 per share, missing estimates of -$0.54 by $1.55. The company also reported revenue of $17,230,000, beating estimates of $16,066,703 by $1,163,297.

KESTRA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KMTS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/31/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

KESTRA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMTS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $KMTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $23.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Mike Polark from Wolfe Research set a target price of $29.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $28.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Rick Wise from Stifel set a target price of $28.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $27.0 on 03/31/2025

