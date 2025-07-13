KESTRA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $KMTS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KESTRA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES ($KMTS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $16,066,703 and earnings of -$0.54 per share.
KESTRA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KMTS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/31/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025
KESTRA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMTS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $KMTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $23.0 on 04/16/2025
- Mike Polark from Wolfe Research set a target price of $29.0 on 03/31/2025
- Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $28.0 on 03/31/2025
- Rick Wise from Stifel set a target price of $28.0 on 03/31/2025
- Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $27.0 on 03/31/2025
