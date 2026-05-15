Kestra Medical Grew Revenue 63%. One Fund Still Trimmed 351,000 Shares

Key Points

Omega Fund Management reduced its KMTS holding by 351,442 shares in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $8.28 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $16.06 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement.

The transaction represented a 5.08% shift relative to the fund’s $163.15 million reportable AUM.

Post-sale, the fund holds 1,022,149 KMTS shares valued at $20.37 million.

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Omega Fund Management cut its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS), selling 351,442 shares in the first quarter for an estimated $8.28 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing published May 15, 2026, Omega Fund Management decreased its position in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. by 351,442 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $8.28 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end holding was 1,022,149 shares, with a reported value of $20.37 million.

What else to know

Omega Fund Management, LLC executed a sell, reducing its KMTS stake to 12.5% of reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: NUVB: $34.67 million (21.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: BBOT: $29.44 million (18.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: KMTS: $20.37 million (12.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: BBNX: $13.19 million (8.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: ENGN: $5.97 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, KMTS shares were priced at $22.07, down 1.5% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500 by 29 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $22.07 Market Capitalization $1.26 billion Revenue (TTM) $83.72 million Net Income (TTM) $-144.83 million

Company Snapshot

Kestra Medical Technologies develops and commercializes the Cardiac Recovery System platform, including the ASSURE wearable cardioverter defibrillator (WCD) and integrated digital health solutions for cardiovascular monitoring and intervention.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale and support of wearable medical devices and digital healthcare services targeting cardiac patient management.

It serves healthcare providers and patients at elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest, focusing on improving outcomes in cardiovascular care.

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a healthcare technology company specializing in advanced wearable devices and digital platforms for cardiac patient management. The company leverages intelligent, connected solutions to support both patients and providers, aiming to enhance clinical outcomes in cardiovascular disease. With a focus on innovation and integration, Kestra develops next-generation cardiac monitoring and intervention solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Kestra Medical’s rapid revenue growth stands in contrast to its stock, which has struggled to keep pace with broader markets. Still, even after trimming the position, Omega still kept Kestra as a massive 12.5% holding, which suggests the firm may still believe in the company’s longer-term growth story.



And there is reason for optimism: Kestra reported third-quarter revenue of $24.6 million, up 63% year over year, while gross margin expanded to 52.6% from 43.4% a year earlier. The company also raised full-year revenue guidance to $93 million, implying 55% annual growth, and prescription growth for its ASSURE wearable cardioverter defibrillator climbed 58%, showing adoption is still accelerating.



At the same time, Kestra remains deep in investment mode. Quarterly operating expenses surged to $47.7 million as the company aggressively expanded its commercial footprint, and its net loss widened to $34.2 million. Nevertheless, the company finished the quarter with a strong $291 million cash position following a public stock offering, and if it can get a handle on profitability, perhaps market sentiment will shift.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.