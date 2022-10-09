Kestra Joins the Model Portfolio Game

Kestra Investment Management recently announced the launch of its first two model portfolios series. The portfolios, which are exclusively designed for financial professionals associated with Kestra, are structured to maximize opportunities for clients, by providing options based on a client’s risk preference, desire for growth, and tax sensitivity. Both portfolio series have tax-aware versions, are low-cost, and flexible to fit a wide range of client needs. The Strategic Series has a long-term focus with multiple risk profiles. It is designed to be an efficient, streamlined solution with low turnover while still maintaining exposure to potential economic growth. The Dynamic Series is more active and has a higher level of trading activity for investors looking to benefit from changes in economic and market trends. The Kestra Investment Management team will manage the model portfolios. The team will analyze potential investments, use a rigorous due diligence process to select the best-suited funds, monitor portfolio allocations to opportunistically make changes, and regularly rebalance those allocations to keep each portfolio model aligned with its goals.

