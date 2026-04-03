The Kestra Director Who Built and Sold a Device Company Keeps Buying Stock

Key Points

Director Raymond W. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately $200,000 on March 26, 2026.

This buy increased direct ownership by 24.45% to 50,903 shares, representing 0.087% of outstanding shares post-transaction.

The transaction was executed directly with no indirect or derivative participation; all post-transaction holdings are in common shares.

Cohen retains a direct position in common shares totaling 50,903; no other share classes or derivative securities were reported.

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On March 26, 2026, Director Raymond W. Cohen reported the open-market purchase of 10,000 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 10,000 Transaction value ~$200,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 50,903 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($19.98); post-transaction value based on March 26, 2026 market close ($19.68).

Key questions

How does this purchase impact Cohen's direct ownership in Kestra Medical Technologies?

Cohen's direct stake increased by 24.45%, rising from 40,903 to 50,903 common shares, representing approximately 0.087% of the 58.37 million shares outstanding as of April 2, 2026.

Cohen's direct stake increased by 24.45%, rising from 40,903 to 50,903 common shares, representing approximately 0.087% of the 58.37 million shares outstanding as of April 2, 2026. Was there any participation from trusts, family entities, or derivative securities in this transaction?

No; the purchase was executed entirely in Cohen's direct capacity, with no indirect entities or derivatives involved in the reported activity.

No; the purchase was executed entirely in Cohen's direct capacity, with no indirect entities or derivatives involved in the reported activity. How does the transaction size compare to Cohen's previous activity and available capacity?

Cohen has made two open-market purchases since joining the board in March 2025, totaling 27,000 shares, with the remainder of his current 50,903 share position built through board compensation awards.

Cohen has made two open-market purchases since joining the board in March 2025, totaling 27,000 shares, with the remainder of his current 50,903 share position built through board compensation awards. What is the current market context for Kestra Medical Technologies shares around the transaction date?

Shares were priced at $19.68 at market close on March 26, 2026, down 17.2% over the trailing twelve months, and Cohen's purchase was executed near these levels.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 2, 2026) $19.84 Market capitalization $1.16 billion Revenue (TTM) $83.72 million Net income (TTM) -$143.89 million

Note: 1-year performance is calculated using March April 2, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Kestra Medical Technologies develops and commercializes the Cardiac Recovery System platform, including the ASSURE wearable cardioverter defibrillator (WCD) and integrated digital health solutions.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale and support of its wearable medical devices and related digital services, targeting improved patient outcomes in cardiovascular care.

Kestra’s primary customers are healthcare providers and patients at elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest, particularly those requiring continuous cardiac monitoring and therapeutic intervention.

Kestra Medical Technologies operates at scale within the medical device sector, focusing on advanced wearable solutions for cardiovascular risk management. The company's strategy centers on integrating intuitive hardware with digital health services to enhance patient and provider engagement. Its competitive edge lies in delivering unified, connected care platforms designed to improve clinical outcomes for high-risk cardiac patients.

What this transaction means for investors

Cohen has spent decades in the medical device space, most notably as CEO of Axonics, a device company he built from early commercial stage to a $3.7 billion acquisition by Boston Scientific in 2024 — he knows how to navigate physician adoption, reimbursement, and the clinical sales cycle that defines success in this category. That's almost exactly the playbook Kestra needs to execute. This is his second open-market purchase since joining the board in early 2025, both at depressed price levels, neither under a pre-scheduled trading plan. For investors, the company signals worth watching are contract wins, reimbursement coverage expansions, and whether Kestra can grow its patient base beyond the initial post-hospitalization window. Cohen is a director worth following during his tenure. How he responds to future price moves — and whether he keeps buying — will tell you more than any single filing. That said, this is one director's activity — useful context, but not a substitute for evaluating Kestra's fundamentals on their own merits before making any investment decision.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.