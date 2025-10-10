Kessler Investment Group Sells $7 Million Shopify Stake After Stock’s 98% Rally

Key Points

Kessler sold 60,498 shares of Shopify in an estimated $7 million transaction based on average pricing in the third quarter.

The firm reported holding no Shopify shares at the end of the quarter following the transaction.

The position previously accounted for 2.9% of the fund’s AUM.

On Thursday, Indiana-based Kessler Investment Group fully exited its position in Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) in the third quarter, selling approximately $7 million worth of shares, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released on Thursday, Kessler Investment Group reported selling all 60,498 shares of Shopify. The estimated value of the trade was $7 million.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

GOOGL: $15,724,437 (6.8% of AUM)

CRWD: $13,486,431 (5.8% of AUM)

DELL: $12,237,728 (5.3% of AUM)

ROKU: $11,467,589 (4.9% of AUM)

ANET: $11,380,000 (4.9% of AUM)

As of Thursday's market close, Shopify shares were priced at $163.87, up 98% over the past year, far outperforming the S&P 500's 16% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Thursday) $163.87 Market capitalization $213 billion Revenue (TTM) $10 billion Net income (TTM) $2.3 billion

Company Snapshot

Shopify provides a comprehensive commerce platform, merchant solutions, and related services, including online storefronts, payment processing, shipping, and business analytics.

The company generates revenue primarily through subscription fees for its platform and transaction-based merchant solutions, including payment processing and value-added services.

Shopify serves merchants globally, enabling businesses of all sizes to manage sales across digital and physical channels.

Shopify operates at a global scale as a leading commerce platform, enabling merchants to manage sales across digital and physical channels.

Foolish Take

Kessler Investment Group’s $7 million sale of its entire Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) position reflects a measured pullback from one of the year’s biggest tech rebound stories. Shopify stock has nearly doubled over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500 by more than 80 percentage points amid the firm’s renewed profitability and growth momentum.



In its second-quarter earnings, Shopify reported 31% revenue growth to $2.7 billion and a 16% free cash flow margin, marking eight consecutive quarters of double-digit free cash flow margins. Gross profit rose 25% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, driven by accelerating merchant adoption across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with European gross merchandise value up 42% on a constant-currency basis. President Harley Finkelstein said the results “are the payoff from bold bets we made years ago,” while CFO Jeff Hoffmeister highlighted ongoing international strength and new growth from first-time founders to global brands.



Despite these strong fundamentals, Shopify trades at a premium to most e-commerce peers, which may explain Kessler’s rotation into more diversified tech holdings such as Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell, Roku, and Arista Networks. After such an extraordinary run, taking profits in Shopify looks less like doubt—and more like disciplined portfolio balance.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Arista Networks, CrowdStrike, Roku, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

