Kessler Investment Group Exits $14 Million Palantir Stake After 330% Stock Surge

Key Points

Kessler Investment Group sold 104,777 shares of Palantir for an estimated $14.3 million during the third quarter.

The change represents 6.1% of Kessler’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Following the sale, Kessler reported holding no Palantir shares. The stock previously accounted for 5.9% of fund assets.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On Thursday, Kessler Investment Group disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold its entire stake in Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) for an estimated $14.28 million transaction in the third quarter.

What Happened

Kessler Investment Group, LLC reported in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released on Thursday, that it sold all 104,777 shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) in an estimated $14.3 million transaction.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $15.7 million (6.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CRWD: $13.5 million (5.8% of AUM)

NYSE:DELL: $12.2 million (5.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ROKU: $11.5 million (4.9% of AUM)

NYSE:ANET: $11.4 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of Thursday's market close, shares were priced at $185.45, up a staggering 330% over the past year, far outperforming the S&P 500's 16% gain.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Thursday) $185.45 Market capitalization $440 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.4 billion Net income (TTM) $763 million

Company Snapshot

Palantir offers software platforms including Gotham, Foundry, Apollo, and its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), enabling data integration, advanced analytics, and AI-driven decision support for enterprise and government clients.

Key customers include government agencies and intelligence organizations.

Business model centers on long-term software subscriptions and service contracts.

Palantir Technologies is a leading provider of data analytics and artificial intelligence software, serving both government and commercial sectors globally. Its platforms help clients address complex data challenges and improve operational efficiency.

Foolish Take

Kessler Investment Group’s $14.3 million exit from Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) comes at a time when the company’s stock has soared more than 330% over the past year, fueled by explosive growth in its artificial intelligence business. The decision might reflect profit-taking amid extraordinary gains rather than a loss of confidence in the company’s fundamentals—especially given Palantir’s blowout second-quarter 2025 results.



The Denver-based software maker reported $1 billion in quarterly revenue, up 48% year-over-year, with U.S. commercial revenue surging 93%. CEO Alex Karp lauded the firm’s performance, saying he believes Palantir will “become the dominant software company of the future” and crediting the success of the firm’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).



Still, after such a dramatic rally, investors like Kessler appear to be rotating into other fast-growing tech holdings—with its top positions including Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Roku—as a sign they might be rebalancing exposure to a stock that’s priced in a lot of near-term optimism.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund or investment firm manages on behalf of clients.

Fully exited: When an investor sells all shares of a particular security, reducing their position to zero.

Average pricing: The mean price at which shares were bought or sold over a specific period.

Proceeds: The total amount received from selling an asset or investment.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Filing: An official document submitted to regulatory authorities, often disclosing financial or operational information.

Platform: In technology, a suite of software tools or infrastructure supporting specific applications or services.

Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP): Software enabling organizations to use AI for data analysis and decision-making.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Reportable assets: Assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as those reported on a 13F form.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,081%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Arista Networks, CrowdStrike, Palantir Technologies, and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.