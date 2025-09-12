Markets

Kesko Aug. Sales, Excl. VAT, Up 3.1%

September 12, 2025 — 01:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kesko Group reported that its sales in August totalled 1.105 billion euros, an increase of 3.1% excluding VAT. Kesko's sales increased 0.2% in comparable terms. Sales for the grocery trade division totalled 566.8 million euros in August, flat year-on-year. Sales for the building and technical trade division totalled 419.6 million euros, up 4.8%. In comparable terms, division sales decreased by 2.6%.

"Sales for the building and technical trade division decreased in technical trade, while in in building and home improvement trade, sales increased underpinned by acquisitions. In the car trade division, sales increased in new and used cars and in services," said Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.