US Markets

Kerry says trillions of dollars are needed for sustainable future

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday trillions of dollars were needed to finance the transition to a sustainable future, adding it was possible to find that money with the help of the private sector.

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday trillions of dollars were needed to finance the transition to a sustainable future, adding it was possible to find that money with the help of the private sector.

During a meeting in Paris with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, he also said the United States was evaluating China's five-year growth plan, which some say could lead to more greenhouse gas emissions.

He suggested, as did Le Maire, it was pointless to put the blame on a specific country as "all countries that are emitting greenhouse gases must raise ambitions". (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Benoit Van Overstraeten and Geert de Clercq; Editing by Alison Williams) ((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;)) Keywords: CLIMATE CHANGE/KERRY FRANCE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters