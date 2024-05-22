Kerry Logistics Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Kerry Logistics Network (HK:0636) has released an update.

Kerry Logistics Network Limited announced successful passage of all resolutions during its AGM on May 22, 2024, with over 50% votes in favor. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, dividend declarations, and director re-elections. Shareholders also approved mandates related to share allotment, repurchase, and the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor.

