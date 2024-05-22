News & Insights

Stocks

Kerry Logistics Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kerry Logistics Network (HK:0636) has released an update.

Kerry Logistics Network Limited announced successful passage of all resolutions during its AGM on May 22, 2024, with over 50% votes in favor. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, dividend declarations, and director re-elections. Shareholders also approved mandates related to share allotment, repurchase, and the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor.

For further insights into HK:0636 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRRYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.