KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK (HKEX:636) Price Target Decreased by 9.28% to 15.88

The average one-year price target for KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK (HKEX:636) has been revised to 15.88 / share. This is an decrease of 9.28% from the prior estimate of 17.51 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.18 to a high of 21.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.68% from the latest reported closing price of 9.25 / share.

KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK Maintains 0.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.54%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 636 is 0.03%, a decrease of 33.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 27,259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 4,030K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,064K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 636 by 22.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,556K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,693K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,720K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 636 by 28.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,467K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,045K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

