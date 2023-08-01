KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK (HKEX:636) Price Target Decreased by 7.89% to 14.63

The average one-year price target for KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK (HKEX:636) has been revised to 14.63 / share. This is an decrease of 7.89% from the prior estimate of 15.88 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 21.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.36% from the latest reported closing price of 9.60 / share.

KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK Maintains 0.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.54%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 636 is 0.03%, a decrease of 32.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 27,256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 4,030K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,064K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 636 by 22.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,556K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,693K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,720K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 636 by 28.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,467K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,045K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

