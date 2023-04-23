KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK (HKEX:636) Price Target Decreased by 12.93% to 17.82

The average one-year price target for KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK (HKEX:636) has been revised to 17.82 / share. This is an decrease of 3.27% from the prior estimate of 18.42 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.18 to a high of 24.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.27% from the latest reported closing price of 11.26 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 4,064K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,556K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,720K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,467K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,045K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 636 is 0.04%, a decrease of 27.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.26% to 28,462K shares.

