News & Insights

Stocks

Kerry Group’s Share Buyback Boosts Investor Confidence

November 01, 2024 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has repurchased 13,000 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of a €300 million share buyback program set to run until December 2024. The shares, bought at an average price of €91.9615, will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This strategic move is likely to attract the attention of investors looking for signs of confidence in the company’s future growth.

For further insights into GB:KYGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.