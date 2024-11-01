Kerry Group’s Share Buyback Boosts Investor Confidence

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has repurchased 13,000 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of a €300 million share buyback program set to run until December 2024. The shares, bought at an average price of €91.9615, will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This strategic move is likely to attract the attention of investors looking for signs of confidence in the company’s future growth.

For further insights into GB:KYGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.