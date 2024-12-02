News & Insights

Kerry Group Updates Share Capital Details

December 02, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has announced that its issued share capital now stands at 169,606,589 Ordinary shares with voting rights. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine any notifications regarding their interest in the company, as per regulatory requirements. Investors should take note of this update as it may impact their financial strategies.

