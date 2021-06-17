Kerry Group to sell consumer foods meat and meals business to Pilgrim's Pride

DUBLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - Irish food firm Kerry Group KYGa.I said on Thursday it will sell its Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business to U.S. poultry producer Pilgrim's Pride Corp PPC.O for 819 million euros ($975 million).

"Kerry Group plc today announces that it has reached agreement to sell its Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business in the UK and Ireland to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation for a cash consideration of 819 million euros subject to routine closing adjustments," the statement said.

($1 = 0.8402 euros)

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Leslie Adler)

