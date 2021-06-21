Kerry Group to buy preservatives maker Niacet for $1 billion

By Lawrence White

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Kerry Group Plc KYGa.L said on Monday it will buy preservatives maker Niacet Corp. for 853 million euros ($1.01 billion), as the Irish food firm sharpens its focus on its ingredients business.

The deal comes after Kerry last week said it would sell its British and Irish Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business to U.S. poultry producer Pilgrim's Pride Corp PPC.O for 819 million euros.

Kerry Group Chief Executive Edmond Scanlon said last week the company is focusing on its core ingredients line.

"The acquisition of Niacet's complementary product portfolio enhances our leadership position in the fast-growing food protection and preservation market," he said on Monday.

Kerry will buy Niacet, formally known as Hare Topco Inc, from an affiliate of funds advised by SK Capital Partners, with the deal expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

The transaction comes at a time of growing demand for longer-lasting food as consumers become more aware of the environmental impact of waste, Kerry Group said.

