Kerry Group to buy preservatives maker Niacet for $1 billion

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Irish food firm Kerry Group Plc KYGa.L said on Monday it will buy preservatives maker Niacet Corp. for 853 million euros ($1.01 billion), on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

The deal comes after Kerry last week said it would sell its British and Irish Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business to U.S. poultry producer Pilgrim's Pride Corp PPC.O for 819 million euros.

($1 = 0.8427 euros)

(Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Louise Heavens)

